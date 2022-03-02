Cisco Beats Investor's Diversity Commitment Suit, For Now

By Sarah Jarvis (March 2, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tossed a shareholder derivative action against Cisco Systems Inc. over alleged shortcomings on the tech giant's commitments to diversity, finding the retirement fund suing the company didn't properly allege that its board failed to act on a demand letter before litigation began. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar on Tuesday granted one motion to dismiss filed by Cisco and one filed by its board of directors. The judge gave the plaintiff, the City of Pontiac General Employees Retirement System, 28 days to file an amended complaint. Judge Tigar said the investor's complaint failed to mention that...

