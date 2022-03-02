Insurer Says Coverage Is Barred In Faulty Stucco Suit

By Ganesh Setty (March 2, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Auto-Owners Insurance Co. told a Georgia federal court that it should have no duty to defend or indemnify a contractor facing a lawsuit accusing it of faulty stucco installation at a townhome development. Auto-Owners said in its declaratory action Tuesday against McCay Contracting LLC and Towne Park Place Homeowners Association Inc. that the commercial general liability policy it issued to McCay running from January 2017 to January 2018 contained multiple exclusions barring coverage for property damage arising out of its work. According to the underlying suit in Georgia state court, the homeowners association said it paid McCay more than $250,000 to...

