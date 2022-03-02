Grocer And Atty Duck Suit Over Soured EB-5 Investment

By Katryna Perera (March 2, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- A grocery store company and a law firm accused by a Chinese investor of fraud got the suit dismissed, after a New York federal judge agreed that the investor had waited too long to sue. All claims against Tegs Management LLC and attorney Serge Bauer and his firm were dismissed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on the grounds that plaintiff Shixu Bai's action was time-barred. Bai, a citizen of China, claimed that after investing $1 million in Tegs in 2013 to obtain a visa through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, he was defrauded by his attorney Bauer and Tegs,...

