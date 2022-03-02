Crown Equipment Beats Forklift Injury Suit

By Isaac Monterose (March 2, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal court sided with major forklift manufacturer Crown Equipment Corp. on Tuesday against injury claims by a driver who hit a fixed object and was ejected from the vehicle, saying the open compartment of the driver's seat is an "open and obvious" hazard. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown's 24-page opinion determined that summary judgment in favor of Crown Equipment was appropriate because JCPenney forklift operator Kenan Johnson, who had been trained in the use of Crown Equipment's RC5500 forklift, would've obviously known that he could be ejected after using the service brake and hitting an overhead steel beam...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS