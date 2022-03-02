Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Sides With Pension Fund In ERISA Dispute

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 2, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Wednesday that a union pension fund was within its authority to require workers to stop working as a condition of receiving early retirement benefits, saying the fund's conclusion that employees can't work and collect the benefits simultaneously was logical.

The Second Circuit said it was reasonable for a union pension fund to conclude that employees can't work and obtain early retirement benefits simultaneously. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) A three-judge panel held that the U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local No. 22 Pension Fund, the plan administrator and the fund's trustees hadn't run afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security...

