DC Circ. Should Correct Misuse Of FCA Dismissal Standard

By Colette Matzzie (March 2, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is slated to hear oral arguments on Thursday in Vermont National Telephone Co. v. Northstar Wireless LLC, a case that could limit whistleblower actions seeking to recover damages and penalties under the False Claims Act. At issue is the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia's dismissal of a qui tam whistleblower suit based on the so-called government action bar. The FCA precludes a relator — whistleblower — from bringing a qui tam lawsuit "based upon allegations or transactions which are the subject of a civil suit or an administrative civil money...

