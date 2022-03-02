Apple, Amazon, Others Sued In Design Patent Blitz

By Jasmin Jackson (March 2, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- Apple, Amazon, Tesla and two other household names are the latest to face patent infringement suits by a patent-holding company that claims they swiped its user interface design. Wepay Global Payments LLC filed the wave of individual suits on Tuesday in Texas and Illinois federal courts, claiming the companies — which also include Walmart Stores Inc. and McDonald's Corp. — copied its design patent for a user interface display screen. The design patent, issued in September, covers various layouts that users may encounter when attempting to make a purchase or send money. According to the complaint, the design patent allows Wepay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS