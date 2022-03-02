Insurers Must Defend Auto Accessory Co. in BIPA Suit

By Celeste Bott (March 2, 2022, 3:50 PM EST) -- Two insurers must defend an automotive accessory company in a state court lawsuit brought by employees claiming violations of Illinois' biometric privacy law, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the policy exceptions they pointed to don't unambiguously bar coverage. Two insurers were unable to escape defending an automotive accessory company in a lawsuit brought by employees claiming violations of Illinois' biometric privacy law. (iStockPhoto/Denis Larkin) Siding with Thermoflex after both parties filed motions for judgment on the pleadings, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness said Thermoflex met its burden of showing the underlying Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act lawsuit "potentially...

