Twitter's Texas AG Probe Suit Jumps The Gun, 9th Circ. Says

By Lauren Berg (March 2, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive Twitter's lawsuit accusing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of using a state investigation to retaliate against the social media platform over its decision to ban former President Donald Trump, saying the case isn't ripe for judicial scrutiny. In a 20-page opinion, the three-judge appellate panel affirmed a California district court's dismissal of Twitter's suit, finding that the case isn't ready for court consideration because the attorney general's office hasn't yet made any allegations against the social media platform in its request for documents related to its content moderation decisions. The panel said the...

