Ga. Law Firm Can Get Atty Fees Over Ex-Associate's Exit

By Rosie Manins (March 2, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- An Atlanta-area law firm is entitled to attorney fees, but not damages, in its case against a former associate accused of stealing clients and blocking the firm's access to accounts and files upon her abrupt resignation, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. The Cotto Law Group LLC, an immigration and personal injury law firm in Duluth, Georgia, won a default judgment against former associate Vanessa Benavidez over her departure in January 2019, but lost its attempt to get damages and attorney fees in the trial court. A three-judge appellate panel found Cotto Law failed to specify its damages during a...

