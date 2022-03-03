Sleepy's Drivers Win Liability Cert. In Longtime Wage Suit

By Bill Wichert (March 3, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has certified a class of 111 delivery drivers for Sleepy's LLC as to the former mattress company's liability in a long-running case alleging it made unlawful wage deductions and failed to pay overtime, saying a classwide approach to that issue was better than individual trials. After the matter went to the Third Circuit twice over the course of the more than decadelong litigation, U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan on Tuesday partially granted plaintiffs' renewed bid for class certification and denied a competing motion from Sleepy's to throw out the case on jurisdictional grounds. The judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS