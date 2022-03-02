Broadband Mapping Project Moves Forward With GAO OK

By Kelcee Griffis (March 2, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A government watchdog has shot down real estate data analytics firm LightBox's objection to a contract for building the Federal Communications Commission's internet service mapping framework, clearing broadband consulting firm CostQuest to move ahead with the project. The Government Accountability Office denied LightBox's protest on Feb. 24 and made the decision public this week. LightBox had taken issue with the roughly $45 million contract awarded to CostQuest in November. "Congress made a historic commitment to funding the closing of the Digital Divide, and part of that commitment included providing accurate data to support the efficient spending of public funds," said CostQuest...

