Marilyn Manson Sues Evan Rachel Wood Over Abuse Claims

By Craig Clough (March 2, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- Embattled rocker Marilyn Manson sued his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, alleging that her public accusations of abuse against him are part of an elaborate conspiracy that includes faking an FBI document, hacking his social media accounts and coordinating fraudulent accusations from other women. Manson has been accused of abuse by a number of former romantic partners or employees in recent years and is the subject of an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, but he suggests that much of his troubles originate from Wood and her "on-again, off-again" romantic partner and co-defendant,...

