Latham Brings Back Benefits Partner From Freshfields

By Rachel Stone (March 4, 2022, 11:38 AM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP lured back a veteran partner from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, adding her to its executive compensation and employee benefits team in the San Francisco Bay Area. Maj Vaseghi returned to Latham's office in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday after about two years at Freshfields, she told Law360. Prior to the move, she had worked at Latham for over 16 years. "I'm very familiar with the colleagues there, the collaborative culture and the supportive environment," she said. "That was a huge part of my decision to come back." She also credited the firm's large integrated global platform, as...

