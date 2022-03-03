NYC Hotel Worker Fired Over Conviction History Sues Hersha

By Joyce Hanson (March 3, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- A man hired to work as a bellperson at a New York City hotel has sued owner Hersha Hospitality Trust in federal court, saying his job offer was illegally rescinded after he started working when the company learned he had a criminal conviction history. Former Moxy NYC Downtown hotel bellman Steven Anthony Sanchez's Wednesday complaint alleges that general manager Demetrius Hodge rescinded his work offer without notice a week into the job when Hersha found out about his conviction history via a consumer report. The sudden termination violated the New York City Human Rights Law, as amended by The Fair Chance...

