Longtime Ill. House Speaker Indicted On Bribery Charges

By Celeste Bott (March 2, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, once the Prairie State's most powerful politician, was indicted Wednesday on racketeering and bribery charges, after months of prosecutors pursuing a sprawling public corruption probe that has already ensnared some of his former aides and allies. A 22-count indictment accuses the Chicago Democrat of leading a criminal enterprise for nearly a decade, in which he used his positions as the leader of the state's House of Representatives, chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party, committeeman of Chicago's 13th Ward and partner of Chicago law firm Madigan & Getzendanner to solicit and receive financial benefits for himself...

