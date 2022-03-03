Bottling Co. Says It Was Swindled By Bogus $55.3M Loan

By Katryna Perera (March 3, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- A bottling startup company has accused a purported investment management firm and its principals of stealing a $2.7 million deposit in a bogus $55.3 million loan deal and two advisers of failing to conduct due diligence on the deal in a lawsuit that comes about two years after it also sued its lawyers over the transaction. Noble Bottling LLC and Raycap Asset Holding Ltd. filed a complaint Wednesday against Reinhart Holdings LLC and its principals Jason M. Torres and Jordana Weber, as well as brokers Arthur Sherman and Nasar Aboubakare, who advised and assisted Noble Bottling in the transaction. Torres and...

