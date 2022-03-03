Union Official Says $10M ERISA Suit Should Remain In Court

By Beverly Banks (March 3, 2022, 1:38 PM EST) -- The president of a local Building & Construction Trades Council urged a New York federal judge to allow his $10 million ERISA suit to proceed against a union's pension and welfare funds, arguing he was still eligible for benefits after retiring from his union post. Matthew Aracich told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday that Heat & Frost Insulators Local 12's funds and trustees tendered speculative reasons for why his suit should be tossed. Aracich said he proved that his retirement from Local 12 triggered the release of his benefits after he announced his...

