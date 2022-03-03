Lyft Drivers Urge Full 9th Circ. To Revisit Arbitration OK

By Grace Elletson (March 3, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- A group of Lyft drivers asked the full Ninth Circuit to review a panel's decision to allow Lyft to arbitrate the drivers' classification claims in their wage and hour suit, arguing that an appellate panel ignored prior decisions finding other drivers are exempt from arbitration. The Lyft drivers argued in an en banc petition filed Wednesday that the appellate panel relied too heavily on a prior ruling that gig-economy drivers are not exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act and ignored others that found the opposite to be true. They pointed to a 2020 Ninth Circuit decision that found last-mile Amazon Flex...

