NRA Settles Dispute With Former Ad Agency Ahead Of Trial

By Katie Buehler (March 3, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- Days before a trial was to begin in the National Rifle Association's thorny fight with ad agency Ackerman McQueen Inc. after the dissolution of their decades-long business relationship, the parties struck a settlement resolving all claims, they told a Texas federal judge Thursday. The parties told Northern District of Texas Judge A. Joe Fish they have reached a settlement and plan to file dismissal pleadings by March 21. Details of the settlement weren't included in the filing and counsel for the parties didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. The NRA and Ackerman McQueen worked together for nearly 40 years...

