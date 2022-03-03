DC Circ. Mulls Bar Applied In $3.3B FCA Suit Against Dish

By Khorri Atkinson (March 3, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared split Thursday over whether a district judge wrongly applied the False Claims Act's government action bar in dismissing a whistleblower's lawsuit that accused Dish Network Corp. of using sham companies to buy spectrum licenses. An attorney for the whistleblower, Vermont National Telephone Co. Inc., told the three-judge panel that the bar, which prohibits bringing allegations that are already the subject of a civil action to which the government is a party, cannot be invoked to rule out the FCA allegations because the Federal Communications Commission did not conduct a separate administrative civil money penalty proceeding or a civil action to address...

