Labaton Sucharow Beats Texas Atty's Bid For Referral Fees

By Dean Seal (March 3, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed on Thursday a Lone Star State attorney's lawsuit against Labaton Sucharow over a referral fee arrangement, finding that he lacked jurisdiction to hear the case. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen said the dispute between Labaton and Damon Chargois — who received $4 million from the firm for connecting it with the pension fund plaintiff in a top-dollar securities suit but says he is also owed other payments — is based on an agreement that appears to have been hashed out in Arkansas. "Though plaintiff contends that the initial negotiations and agreement were made in Houston, this is doubtful at best...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS