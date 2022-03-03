Sutter Antitrust Jury Hears ACA Spurred Lower-Priced Plans

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 3, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- A California federal jury considering a $411 million antitrust case against Sutter Health heard videotaped testimony Thursday from a former Blue Shield executive who said that brokers began asking for lower-cost insurance options about the time the Affordable Care Act was introduced. Brent Hitchings, who was Blue Shield's vice president and general manager for the small business market when he left in 2015, talked during his video-recorded deposition about some of the factors that were considered when the insurer set premiums and created health care products for consumers. Lawyers representing a certified class of about 3 million Californians and employers say Sutter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS