Judge Gives First Nod To $4.75M CaptureRx Data Breach Deal

By Ben Kochman (March 4, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has given first approval to a $4.75 million settlement between pharmacy benefits manager CaptureRx and consumers seeking damages after the company's data breach exposed the personal information of more than 2.6 million people. In a Thursday ruling, Judge Orlando L. Garcia of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas gave preliminary approval to a deal reached between CaptureRX and consumers in six different proposed class actions filed in Texas and California. Under the settlement terms, California residents whose information was stored with CaptureRX can submit claims to receive up to $100 from the $4.75 million...

