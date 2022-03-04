Calif. Ex-Atty Can't Slip $2.2M Over Arrows Fired At Law Office

By Jonathan Capriel (March 4, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- A "crossbow"-wielding disbarred San Francisco attorney failed to convince a California state appeals court to overturn a $2.2 million judgment in a suit accusing him of firing arrows at his ex-girlfriend's law office building, ruling that his home is fair game when it comes to paying the award. The three-member panel of the First Appellate District rejected on Thursday Steven A. Weinkauf's claims that there were numerous evidentiary, instructional and procedural mistakes in the jury trial that found him responsible for a battery of civil charges against Adriana J. Quintero. Among the many errors the disgraced lawyer insisted the trial court...

