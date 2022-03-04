Real Estate Rumors: One Health, Apollo, Sunny Isles Beach

By Andrew McIntyre (March 4, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- One Health Medical Centers, which is based in Miami, is seeking to build a medical clinic at a site where a church currently sits, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. One Health is seeking permission for a 21,670-square-foot, two-story project at 8616 W. Flagler St., where the Expressway Baptist Church is currently located, according to the report. If the project is approved, One Health would demolish the church, the journal reported. Apollo Global Management is buying a Greenwich, Connecticut, office building from Massachusetts-based Rockpoint Group for north of $200 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of...

