USDA Wants Contractors To Certify Labor Law Compliance

By Jon Steingart (March 4, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Agriculture would require federal contractors to certify their labor law compliance, reviving efforts under former President Barack Obama that fizzled out. The rule would add provisions to all but the smallest contracts that require contractors to certify that they are in compliance with 15 specific federal laws and executive orders that establish worker protections, as well as comparable state laws. They also would have to certify their subcontractors and suppliers' compliance, and disclose previous issues and future adjudications of noncompliance if any arise. The USDA's proposed rule would require federal contractors to certify...

