Ex-Ga. Insurance Commissioner Must Forfeit $2.4M, Feds Say

By Rosie Manins (March 4, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- Georgia's former insurance commissioner, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for embezzlement, should forfeit $2.4 million and his interest in two properties, the federal government told a Georgia judge Thursday. The United States sought a final forfeiture order against Jim C. Beck, who was found guilty by an Atlanta jury in July of 37 counts of mail and wire fraud, money laundering and aiding the filing of false tax returns. Beck, 60, was sentenced in October by U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen to 87 months in prison and ordered to pay $2.6 million in restitution. The former state commissioner...

