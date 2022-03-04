Cardi B Wants YouTube Videos Removed After $3.8M Verdict

By Rosie Manins (March 4, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- Rapper Cardi B has asked a Georgia federal judge to permanently remove defamatory videos about her from a YouTuber's celebrity gossip channel, after winning $3.8 million at trial against the content creator and her company. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, asked for a permanent injunction on Thursday against Latasha Kebe and Kebe Studios LLC, pointing out that some of the videos at issue in the case remain public and profitable for the defendants. The rapper said Kebe, known on YouTube as Tasha K, had testified throughout the January trial and repeated in public videos that she would not remove...

