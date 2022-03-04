High Court Reinstates Death Sentence For Boston Bomber

By Chris Villani (March 4, 2022, 10:15 AM EST) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, reversing a lower court ruling that held that pretrial publicity had tainted the sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reimposed the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The high court's ruling broke along partisan lines, with the six Republican-appointed justices voting to flip the First Circuit ruling and the liberal wing dissenting. The First Circuit had vacated the jury's 2015 death sentence in 2020, finding that U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole did not investigate thoroughly...

