Texas Justices Ax New Trial In Football Field Fight

By Katie Buehler (March 4, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- A trial judge's unconventional approach to excluding evidence in a dispute over an artificial turf football field was enough to prevent an appeals court from using that piece of evidence to order a new trial, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. The high court held that the Sixth Court of Appeals wrongly considered an expert report about the turf field after the trial court sustained an objection to the report in question. The intermediate appellate court shouldn't have used the report as grounds to order a new trial between Pleasant Grove Independent School District, artificial turf manufacturer FieldTurf USA Inc. and contractor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS