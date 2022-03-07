Tribe Says Calif. Court Threatens Sovereignty In Casino Row

By Craig Clough (March 7, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- The Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians urged a California federal court to issue an injunction and block a state's judge's orders while asserting jurisdiction over a dispute involving a since-abandoned casino project, saying the case isn't just about money but also threatens the tribe's sovereign immunity. The tribe in a Thursday brief said California Superior Court Judge Ann C. Moorman lacks authority over the case and is wrong in arguing that the tribe will not suffer irreparable harm because the only injury could come through the time and expense of litigation, which are not generally grounds for a preliminary injunction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS