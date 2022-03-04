Good Guy Vapes Hit With ADA Suit Over Website

By Katryna Perera (March 4, 2022, 2:52 PM EST) -- E-cigarette company Good Guy Vapes was hit with a class action suit in New York federal court Friday over claims the company's website is inaccessible to visually impaired and blind customers. Plaintiff Luigi Abreu, a visually impaired and legally blind resident of the Bronx, says he attempted to access Good Guy Vapes' website in February and purchase products but could not carry out any transactions due to accessibility issues on the website. Good Guys vapes website, goodguyvapes.com, sells a variety of vape products according to the complaint. Abreu says the website is inaccessible due to several issues, including that the screen...

