Black Farmers Tell 5th Circ. USDA Can't Represent Them

By Katie Buehler (March 7, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Black farmers' association encouraged a Fifth Circuit panel Monday to overturn a Texas judge's order denying their bid to join a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Agriculture's debt relief program for minority farmers, arguing that the agency's history of racial discrimination prevents it from properly representing those farmers. The Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund told a three-judge panel during oral arguments that the USDA cannot properly represent the interests of socially disadvantaged farmers when it has stated in court filings it won't address current discrimination by the agency in its defense of the debt relief program created by...

