Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Black Farmers Tell 5th Circ. USDA Can't Represent Them

By Katie Buehler (March 7, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Black farmers' association encouraged a Fifth Circuit panel Monday to overturn a Texas judge's order denying their bid to join a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Agriculture's debt relief program for minority farmers, arguing that the agency's history of racial discrimination prevents it from properly representing those farmers.

The Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund told a three-judge panel during oral arguments that the USDA cannot properly represent the interests of socially disadvantaged farmers when it has stated in court filings it won't address current discrimination by the agency in its defense of the debt relief program created by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!