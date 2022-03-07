9th Circ. Eyes Revival Of 401(k) Claims Against Salesforce

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 7, 2022, 10:34 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday appeared to lean toward reviving a lawsuit filed by a group of Salesforce.com Inc. employees alleging mismanagement of their 401(k) plan in violation of federal benefits laws, particularly given a factual dispute over the financial impact of certain plan offerings. A three-judge panel heard oral arguments in the challenge brought by a proposed class of Salesforce workers, which appealed in May after U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney dismissed their case last April. The proposed class, led by former Salesforce workers Tim Davis, Gregor Miguel and Amanda Bredlow, first alleged in March 2020 that the online...

