Activision Worker's Parents Say Harassment Led To Her Death

By Vin Gurrieri (March 4, 2022, 11:10 PM EST) -- The parents of an Activision Publishing employee who killed herself while at a company retreat have filed suit in California state court, alleging the video game maker's failure to prevent her from being sexually harassed was a "substantial factor" in her death. Paul and Janet Moynihan sued Activision Publishing Inc., a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday claiming the company's failure to safeguard their daughter, Kerri Moynihan, from sexual harassment by a supervisor and other male colleagues drove her to suicide. The parents of a woman who worked for Activision Publishing Inc., a subsidiary of Activision...

