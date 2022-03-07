Mexico Says $47M Award To Canadian Lender Must Be Nixed

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 7, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- Mexico is doubling down on its bid to vacate a nearly $50 million award issued to a Canadian lender after an international tribunal ruled that it had been denied justice in Mexican courts, arguing that the tribunal had rejected the "literal reading" of the law in the case. In a brief filed Friday in D.C. federal court, Mexico contended that the international tribunal had exceeded its authority by not applying Article 1105 of the North American Free Trade Agreement as intended when it ruled in favor of Canadian enterprise Lion Mexico Consolidated LP. That NAFTA provision, Mexico claims, only protects the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS