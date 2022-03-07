Dua Lipa Draws Another Copyright Suit Over 'Levitating'

By Jasmin Jackson (March 7, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- Singer Dua Lipa was hit with a second copyright suit this month over the chart-topping hit "Levitating," facing claims the song's writers and producers lifted a "signature" 1980s melody for the track and its remixed version featuring rapper Da Baby. Music publishers Larball Publishing Company Inc. and Sandy Linzer Productions Inc. sued Friday in New York federal court, saying Lipa's tune and its subsequent remix poached a copyrighted melody from two songs previously released around 1980 called "Wiggle and Giggle All Night" and "Don Diablo." Lipa's tracks were produced by Sony Music Publishing LLC, Warner Music Corp. and Universal Music Corp.,...

