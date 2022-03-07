Indicted Boston Sports Network Exec Alleges Unfair Firing

By Rachel Scharf (March 7, 2022, 2:28 PM EST) -- A former New England Sports Network LP executive facing civil and criminal charges over a purported $575,000 fraud scheme launched a wrongful termination countersuit Friday, alleging the Boston Red Sox broadcaster fabricated the claims in order to steal his digital streaming technology. In January, NESN fired Ariel Legassa and sued him in Massachusetts federal court, claiming the former vice president of digital used a shell company to intercept vendor payments for the development of a direct-to-consumer streaming product. He was indicted on related criminal charges the following month. Legassa has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that NESN's leadership signed off on the "unorthodox" invoicing arrangement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS