Real Estate Rumors: Hector Fernandez, 3650 REIT, Publix

By Andrew McIntyre (March 7, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- An entity managed by investor Hector Fernandez has purchased a Margate, Florida, assisted living facility for $16 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for LiveWell at Coral Plaza, which has 140 beds, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Yanir Shmaryou, according to the report. Lender 3650 REIT has provided $39 million in financing to DC Partners for a hotel and residential condo property in San Antonio, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan is for Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk Hotel, which includes 162 hotel rooms and 59 residential condos, according to...

