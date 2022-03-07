Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Riddell, Ex-High School Players End Helmet Defect Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 7, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- Most of the former high school football players who brought lawsuits against manufacturer BRG Sports Inc. over allegations that their concussions were caused by defects in the company's Riddell helmets asked an Illinois federal court to permanently end their claims Friday, with another group of plaintiffs expected to make a similar request this week.

Athletes in three lawsuits agreed to voluntarily dismiss their claims with prejudice against BRG and Riddell Inc., according to joint motions filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. A status report on a fourth suit said the parties were expected to seek dismissal of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!