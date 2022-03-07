Riddell, Ex-High School Players End Helmet Defect Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 7, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- Most of the former high school football players who brought lawsuits against manufacturer BRG Sports Inc. over allegations that their concussions were caused by defects in the company's Riddell helmets asked an Illinois federal court to permanently end their claims Friday, with another group of plaintiffs expected to make a similar request this week. Athletes in three lawsuits agreed to voluntarily dismiss their claims with prejudice against BRG and Riddell Inc., according to joint motions filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. A status report on a fourth suit said the parties were expected to seek dismissal of their...

