Justices Won't Hear Pa. Bid To Reinstate Cosby Sentence

By Matthew Santoni (March 7, 2022, 10:11 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Pennsylvania prosecutor's bid to reinstate the sexual assault conviction and sentence for comedian Bill Cosby, which a state court had thrown out based on a previous district attorney's alleged public promise not to pursue charges. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele had asked the high court to take up the case in November 2021, following the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's June ruling that Cosby had received what he believed to be a binding promise of criminal immunity when the former entertainer gave incriminating statements in a civil case brought by former Temple...

