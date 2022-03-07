Ex-Military Contractor Exec Launches Equal Pay Suit In NJ

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 7, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- Military contractor Milspray LLC and affiliates have been hit with a workplace discrimination lawsuit by a fired executive who alleges she climbed the ranks to the company's helm only to receive lower compensation than her male predecessors and was ultimately fired for complaining about the disparities. In a state court lawsuit filed Friday, Elizabeth Forrest accused the Lakewood, New Jersey-based company of violating state and federal equal pay laws as she worked her way up the ladder to the position of president and CEO. She claimed she was terminated after 14 years on the job because she requested to be paid...

