DC Circ. Wary Of Judge 'Adding Language' To Evidence Law

By Bryan Koenig (March 7, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge expressed "great worry" in oral arguments Monday that a district court "added language to the statute" governing evidentiary exclusion that could make or break long-running multidistrict litigation accusing the country's four largest railroad companies of a fuel surcharge price-fixing scheme. U.S. Circuit Judge Harry T. Edwards repeatedly pressed attorneys for shipper plaintiffs, for rail giants Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Corp. and BNSF Railway Co., and for the federal government — intervening as an amicus — on U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman's interpretation of Section 10706 of the U.S. Code, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS