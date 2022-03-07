9th Circ. Won't Revive Antitrust Suit Against Chipmakers

By Lauren Berg (March 7, 2022, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to revive a proposed class action accusing Samsung Electronics Co. and two other chipmakers of fixing prices on dynamic random-access memory, saying the complaint doesn't plausibly suggest that the businesses agreed to coordinate prices. In a 23-page published opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a California district court's dismissal of an indirect-purchaser lawsuit against Samsung, Micron Technology Inc. and SK Hynix Inc., finding that the plaintiffs don't plausibly allege that the companies' parallel decisions to restrict their DRAM production was done by agreement. In antitrust cases,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS