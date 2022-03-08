Skiers Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Quarantine Coverage Dispute

By Eli Flesch (March 8, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- A group of skiers asked the Ninth Circuit to revive a suit for coverage of the cost of resort passes that were rendered useless when the coronavirus pandemic forced Vail Resorts to shutter its mountainside hotels and ski slopes. The skiers said on Friday that a California federal court misinterpreted the common meaning of a quarantine when it decided that Vail's decision to close its properties didn't amount to such an action. Under the ski pass holders' policy with United Specialty Insurance Co., quarantines constitute a covered cause of loss, according to court documents. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said...

