Crypto Whiz Asks For 2 Years Over N. Korea Sanctions Charge

By Ivan Moreno (March 8, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- An Ethereum developer who gave a presentation in North Korea about blockchain technology is asking for a two-year sentence, saying he was "acting in the interest of peace" and not trying to show the totalitarian regime how to launder money and evade sanctions. Virgil Griffith, who pled guilty to conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions laws in September, told a Manhattan federal judge in a March 4 pre-sentencing memo that he knows "he engaged in serious criminal conduct" by traveling to North Korea in April 2019. "He also recognizes now how arrogant and misguided he was, and how dismissive he was of...

