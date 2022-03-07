Tyson Settles Aldi's Claims In Chicken Buyers MDL

By Celeste Bott (March 7, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- Grocery store chain Aldi Inc. has settled with Tyson Foods to resolve its claims in multidistrict litigation that the poultry giant was among the producers who engaged in a yearslong scheme to fix chicken prices. Attorneys for both parties signed a stipulation of dismissal, filed Monday, that provides that Tyson will continue to cooperate with Aldi in claims arising from the federal government's parallel antitrust probe, "including, but not limited to, claims arising from conduct related to Tyson's sales of broiler chicken products to plaintiff from 2012-2019." It notes that Tyson has received "conditional leniency" from the U.S. Department of Justice...

