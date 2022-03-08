Calif. Card Rooms Want Sports Betting Off November Ballot

By Hailey Konnath (March 8, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- A pair of California card rooms are challenging a ballot initiative that would legalize sports betting and allow roulette and craps at Native American casinos, claiming the initiative violates state law and would put the Golden State's card rooms in peril. Hollywood Park Casino and Cal-Pac Rancho Cordova have asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to shut down the November ballot initiative, which is backed by several California Native American tribes, according to an announcement made Monday. Specifically, the card rooms said the California Sports Wagering Regulation and Unlawful Gambling Enforcement Act violates a state law that limits ballot initiatives...

