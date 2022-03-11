Foley & Lardner Lures Greenberg Transactions Team In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (March 11, 2022, 2:29 PM EST) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has snagged a team of four transactional attorneys from Greenberg Traurig LLP to grow its Orlando office. The firm said March 7 that the new attorneys will work across the finance, transactions and real estate practices groups and the five Florida offices. The group is made up of partners Todd Miller and Andrew Finkelstein, of counsel Richard Caron and associate Kylie Brown. "We are pleased to welcome this skilled group of attorneys to our Orlando office as we continue to grow our presence in that market," Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Their extensive...

